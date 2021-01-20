Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE MO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,644,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 114.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.