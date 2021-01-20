Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,922,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,962. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

