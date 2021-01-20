Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,863,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 88.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

