Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $52.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,233 shares of company stock worth $3,685,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 540,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,981. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.