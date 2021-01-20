Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 27,600 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,674,492.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,675,062.45.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. 235,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,673. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

