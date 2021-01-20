AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.
ALA opened at C$20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.54. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98.
AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
