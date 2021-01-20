Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.98

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $604.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and have sold 18,000 shares valued at $486,795. 16.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

