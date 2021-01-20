Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €48.46 ($57.01) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €46.13 and its 200 day moving average is €44.86. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

