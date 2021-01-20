Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

ALPN opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $6,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

