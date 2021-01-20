AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Trading 1.4% Higher

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.10. 2,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th.

