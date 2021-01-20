Alphacat Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $828,566.58 and approximately $363,161.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

