Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $56.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,784.47. 2,061,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,927. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,764.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,613.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

