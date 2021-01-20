Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $1,824.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,826.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Alphabet stock traded up $56.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,784.47. 1,911,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,759.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,619.15. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 125.0% in the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 63,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,547,000 after buying an additional 35,079 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

