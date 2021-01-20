Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,848.29.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,790.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,765.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,623.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

