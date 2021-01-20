Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 53% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $124.69 million and $75.24 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00050344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00118984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00252108 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.84 or 0.94554966 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

