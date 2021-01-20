Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,445 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,140,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

