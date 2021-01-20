Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,212 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,914,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,581,000 after acquiring an additional 626,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. 12,393,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,042. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.66.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.