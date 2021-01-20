Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Alliance Data Systems makes up approximately 2.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Alliance Data Systems worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADS traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.75. 2,080,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $113.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.