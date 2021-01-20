Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 3,730,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

