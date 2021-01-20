Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,759.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,619.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

