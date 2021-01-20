Allen Capital Group LLC Has $697,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.01. 1,073,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.