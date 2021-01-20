Allen Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

