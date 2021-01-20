Allen Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,513 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

