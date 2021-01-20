Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 726 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.50. 2,009,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

