Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 47.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,763. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $181.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

