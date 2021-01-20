Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ALLE stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

