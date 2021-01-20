Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Update

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE Y traded down $4.73 on Tuesday, reaching $601.21. The stock had a trading volume of 57,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $604.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.21. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

