Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.91.

ATD.B opened at C$37.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The company has a market cap of C$41.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$30.40 and a 12-month high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

