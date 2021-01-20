Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $37.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.