Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANCUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

