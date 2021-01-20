Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$37.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.40. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$30.40 and a 52 week high of C$47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The company has a market cap of C$32.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

