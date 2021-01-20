Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $185.02 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $624.10 million and $185.02 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,477,332 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

