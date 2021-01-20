Alchemint Standards Market Cap Reaches $252,270.23 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $252,270.23 and approximately $2,329.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00044636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00118448 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00071444 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00256926 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.54 or 0.95938277 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

