Albert Matter Sells 2,000,000 Shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Stock

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter sold 2,000,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,283,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$722,638.50.

Albert Matter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Albert Matter sold 54,500 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$6,812.50.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 41.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

