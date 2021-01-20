Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.39

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $188.39 and last traded at $185.38, with a volume of 5944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.25.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.96.

The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.42.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 93,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

