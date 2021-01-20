Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Albemarle by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.96.

NYSE ALB opened at $185.25 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $187.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.42.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

