Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ALSK opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $170,540.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,958.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,874 shares of company stock worth $215,971. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSK. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 104,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

