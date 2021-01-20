Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 660.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

