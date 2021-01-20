AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading Down 4.3%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) was down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 257,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,223% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.31.

About AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

