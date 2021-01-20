AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANTE traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,744. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

