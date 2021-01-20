Airgain Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,537% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Airgain by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRG stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $261.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

