Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Gap Up to $25.81

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $29.00. Airgain shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 4,351 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.49 million, a PE ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Airgain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $286,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

