Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,524,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,387. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

