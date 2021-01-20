Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.07. Approximately 1,589,483 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,288,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on API shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. 86 Research began coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agora stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

