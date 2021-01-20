AgaveCoin (AGVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.68 Million

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $20.68 million and approximately $15,142.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One AgaveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.30 or 0.00534306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.74 or 0.03904163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015921 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 coins. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The AgaveCoin token (AGVC) is a token to participate and support the multimillionaire business of Agave Industry. AgaveCoin SAPI, it´s a Mexican industrial company that aims to become a worldwide reference producer of Agave and Agave based Products. More than being just an Agave provider, AgaveCoin will revolutionize the Agave market by introducing his own Agave cryptocurrency. “

AgaveCoin Coin Trading

AgaveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

