AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $2.99. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 785,750 shares traded.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.
