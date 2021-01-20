AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $2.99. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 785,750 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

