Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 1,091,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,123,253. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $223.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

