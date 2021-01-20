Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.16.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,290. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

