Aeron Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $105,455.24 and approximately $73,785.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00537011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.01 or 0.03926158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

