Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. 1,196,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,752. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 322,621 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after buying an additional 295,824 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 677,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after buying an additional 41,863 shares during the period.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

